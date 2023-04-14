The Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground has been closed to allow for renovations related to the Inclusive Play Project and for resurfacing.
Expected reopening is early June. The city apologized for any inconvenience to park users.
This week, city crews will prepare the playground for the contractor to begin surface removal and installation of the first inclusive play piece during the following week. Removal and replacement of the surface will follow installation.
The playground is expected to reopen June 1, with a rededication celebration scheduled for June 3.
Sometimes referred to as Castle Park, the playground is a key attraction inside West Wetlands Park, located at 12th Avenue and Water Street, adjacent to the Colorado River. The playground contains features designed with input from local school students, and its original construction in 2007 used a communitywide volunteer project.
The renovations were first discussed at a September work session of the Yuma City Council, when Parks and Recreation Director Eric Urfer unveiled the intent to upgrade certain parks facilities from “accessible” to “inclusive” and to include inclusive features on newer parks, such as the under-design East Mesa Community Park.
Rather than merely being accessible, inclusive play features accommodate mobility devices. For example, the inclusive “wee-go” swing being installed would allow a wheelchair on the swing, while also allowing other children to ride along at the same time.
Only two “wee-go” swings have been installed in the United States. The current nearest one is more than 1,300 miles away in the Kansas City metropolitan area.
Resurfacing is made possible through ARPA funding the city received last year.
The number of inclusive play features the Yuma can provide will depend heavily on grants and volunteers. The inclusive play page on the city’s website, www.yumaaz.gov/inclusiveplay, lists ways that residents can get involved, including direct donations, sponsorships, in-kind contributions, community presentations, volunteering and spreading the word. Contact Parks and Recreation at 928-373-5200 for questions or additional information.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
