The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will consider the purchase of playground equipment and shade structures for Desert Ridge, Sunrise Optimist, Winsor Rotary and Sanguinetti Memorial parks.

The request on the agenda is for the purchase, delivery and partial installation of the playground equipment and shade structures for $467,165 from Exerplay of Cedar Crest, Minn.

