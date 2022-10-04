The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will consider the purchase of playground equipment and shade structures for Desert Ridge, Sunrise Optimist, Winsor Rotary and Sanguinetti Memorial parks.
The request on the agenda is for the purchase, delivery and partial installation of the playground equipment and shade structures for $467,165 from Exerplay of Cedar Crest, Minn.
The current play structures at the parks are beyond their useful life, according to city staff. Aside from their condition due to age, the equipment also needs repairs but replacement parts are no longer available.
The purchase would be fully funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds, staff said.
In addition, the council will be asked to approve a contract for final design services for Phase 1 of the proposed East Mesa Community Park to J2 Engineering and Environmental Design of Phoenix in the amount of $768,491.
In August 2021, the council awarded a contract for park concept design services to J2. The company completed the overall master plan for the proposed park after conducting a programming and planning study. The project is now ready to proceed into the final design of Phase 1, states a staff report.
In addition, the council will consider adopting a resolution authorizing an intergovernmental agreement with Yuma County and other government agencies to participate in the Yuma Region Imagery Acquisition Consortium Project. The cost for the aerial imagery for the city is a one-time payment of $46,817.
Two proposed ordinances are for adoption, with one seeking rezoning of 5.9 acres from limited commercial to medium density residential/planned unit development for the property located at the southeast corner of 24th Street and Avenue 7½E.
The other proposed ordinance would transfer ownership of a portion of 32nd Street right-of-way adjacent to Bobby Combs RV in exchange of the remaining 32nd Street right-of-way with owners Rodney Haile and James Haile.
The council will also consider the following items on the consent agenda:
• A purchase agreement through the State of Arizona for Next Generation 9-1-1 call-handling equipment under a five-year agreement with a total estimated cost of $2.8 million to AT&T Corp. of Indianapolis, Indiana.
• A purchase of water filter membrane replacements for the Agua Viva Water Treatment Plant in the amount of $1.9 million from Zenon Environmental Corp./Suez Water Technologies and Solutions of Vista, California.
• Settlement of a lawsuit filed on behalf of Laurie Ramos for $150,000 for personal injury damages and $33,000 for vehicle damages. This lawsuit stems from a traffic accident involving a city employee driving a city vehicle on May 18, 2021.
• Apparel purchase contracts to the four lowest bidders for one year with the option to renew for four additional one-year periods, depending on appropriation of funding, to Ace Uniforms of Phoenix and Caliber Screen Printing, Firehouse Printing Co. and Z Trendz, all of Yuma, with an estimated total annual expenditure of $50,000 to $80,000.
• A one-year contract with an estimated annual cost of $96,000, renewable for four additional one-year periods depending on the appropriation of funds, for public affairs and government relations consulting with HighGround Inc. of Phoenix.
• A one-year contract for fire and burglar alarm monitoring services with an option to renew for four additional one-year periods at an annual cost of $30,000 to G&T Alarm Co. of Yuma.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”