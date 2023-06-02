Playground improvements to be unveiled Saturday

Yuma will officially welcome five new playgrounds and play features, including the first inclusive play piece in the Yuma parks system, starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3. The morning’s festivities will take place at five different park locations throughout the city.
Residents are invited to attend one or all of the day’s activities. The following is the approximate event schedule and associated park improvements:
• Desert Ridge Park (26th Place and Avenue 7-3/4E) at 8:30 a.m. This ribbon cutting is for park improvements that include a new mid-size playground, two ancillary play pieces and a swing bay.
• Sanguinetti Memorial Park (8th Avenue and 23rd Street) at 9:05 a.m. This park is expected to reopen in July, and park improvements include two new playgrounds, one for ages 3-5 and one for ages 5 and older, which includes a new swing bay and spinner.
• Winsor Rotary Park (20th Street and Avenue B-1/2) at 9:50 a.m. This park is expected to reopen in July, and park improvements include a new playground, swing bay and several freestanding play pieces.
• Sunrise Optimist Park (20th Street and 45th Avenue) at 10:10 a.m. This ribbon cutting is for park improvements that include a new larger-scale playground along with a saucer swing, ancillary play elements and shade structure.
• Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground, West Wetlands Park (282 N. 12th Ave) at 11 a.m. Park improvements include resurfacing and the installation of the inclusive play swing.
The morning’s final event, at West Wetlands Park, will be the unveiling of the We-Go-Swing, which has a universal design that allows children of all abilities to use the swing at the same time.
It’s the first of several new inclusive play installations planned for the Yuma Parks system. Inclusive playgrounds are designed to provide positive experiences for children of all backgrounds and abilities, allowing them to engage without limitations.
Money for the We-Go-Swing comes from Inclusive Play Project donations as well as fundraising and charitable donations made through the Liggett family, established by a local family to bring inclusive play opportunities to Yuma parks.
“The introduction of inclusive play elements to our parks system is going to be a game changer for many families in and around Yuma,” said Parks and Recreation Director Eric Urfer. “We are very thankful for the Liggett family and the many donors and grantors that have stepped forward to make this possible. This is an exciting time for our parks system. There is much more to do and we are just getting started.”
For more information and updates on the progressive ribbon cuttings, follow Yuma Parks and Recreation on Facebook.
To learn more about the city’s Inclusive Play Project and how to get involved, visit www.yumaaz.gov/inclusiveplay or call Parks and Recreation at 928-373-5200.