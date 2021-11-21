Although Thursday’s hearing for a suspect charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting was continued, the suspect will likely be presented with a plea offer early next year.
Attorney Paul Abbate told the court that a settlement conference had been held and the case is closer to being resolved.
He also asked for a 45-day continuance to address some other pending matters.
Abbate represents Gabriel Aragon, who has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft, and theft of means of transportation in the death of 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo.
Aragon has also been charged with hindering prosecution and two counts of criminal damage. He remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
A prosecutor from the Yuma County Attorney’s Office said he did not object to the continuance, provided Aragon’s next hearing be scheduled as a Donald Hearing.
When a plea bargain is being offered the judge will often conduct a Donald hearing to inform the defendant of its terms.
After hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson scheduled Aragon’s next court hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 13.
Aragon also asked to be appointed a new attorney, but Nelson asked him to send a letter stating the reasons for the request, noting he would take it into consideration.
“He never answers the phone whenever I try to call him,” Aragon said.
On March 8, 2019, at 4:14 a.m. deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 W. 8th St. in Yuma in reference to a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island. The victim, who was later identified as Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Anthony Guillen, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, has also been charged in connection to the case.
