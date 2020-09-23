Although the terms of it were not discussed during Tuesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court, a plea bargain has been offered to a man charged in connection to the burglary of a business.
During the hearing, attorney Antonio Bustamante, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, who represents Lucio Lopez, asked for a two-week continuance.
The reason for the continuance, he explained, is that while a plea offer has been made, he has not received it yet. And once he does, he will still need to review it with his client.
Lopez has been charged with aggravated harassment per domestic violence and resisting arrest. Both of which are felonies.
He is also facing a probation violation because he was on unsupervised probation when he allegedly committed the new felony offenses.
Lopez remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $3,500 cash-only bond.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey, who is presiding over the case, granted Bustamante’s request and set his client’s next hearing for 9 a.m. Oct. 6.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 18, 2019, at approximately 4:40 a.m. deputies responded to the 1900 block of West 8th Street for a burglary at Duron’s El Zarape Grill.
Once deputies arrived at the scene, they met with the person who reported the crime, who told them that unknown suspects broke the front window of the business to get inside.
During the ongoing investigation Lopez, a resident of Yuma, was identified as an investigative lead and deputies questioned him.
A statue that is considered a family keepsake and numerous bottles of alcohol were taken during the burglary.
A second suspect, who is yet to be identified, is still being sought.
