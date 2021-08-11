Tuesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for a father who allegedly burned a 5-year-old boy with a blow torch was continued in order to give the defense and prosecution more time to resolve the case.
In asking for the continuance, attorney Richard Parks of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office explained to the court that while there are no outstanding discovery issues, the case should be designated as complex.
He noted that while his client would consider accepting a plea agreement, one has not been offered yet.
Parks and attorney Cynthia Brubaker, also of the Yuma County public Defender’s Office, co-represent 27-year-old Stanford Miller, who has been charged with 19 felony offenses.
Those offenses are six counts of aggravated assault causing serious physical injury, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of aggravated assault by an adult on a minor.
Other charges include three counts of child abuse, two counts of child abuse, and one count of aggravated domestic violence. All of the charges are also domestic violence-related.
When asked by the court about his position on the defense’s request, prosecutor Josh Salisbury of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office said he did not oppose the continuance, adding that he is contemplating offering a plea.
After hearing from both parties, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey granted the defense’s request, adding that it was likely the last postponement that he would allow.
He then scheduled Miller’s next court appearance for 9 a.m. on Oct. 5. Miller remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 9:41 p.m. on May 29, officers responded to the 900 block of South 9th Avenue in reference to a report of child abuse.
During their investigation into the incident, officers found a 5-year-old boy suffering from severe injuries.
The boy was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital, where he was reported to be in serious but stable condition.
Also arrested and charged in the incident was Miller’s 34-year-old girlfriend Lacy Acosta.