Wednesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for the man who allegedly brandished a handgun at a fast-food drive-thru window and demanded hot sauce was supposed to be for the purpose of either accepting a plea agreement or having a trial date set.
However, the hearing was continued at the request of attorney Richard Edgar, who was filling in for Abel Lerma’s regular court-appointed attorney John Serrano, who could not be present.
In asking for a three-week continuance. Edgar explained that Serrano wanted him to inform the court that a plea offer is being worked out that will resolve both cases against Lerma, but it is not ready yet.
Lerma, who appeared at the hearing via video from the courtroom inside the Yuma County jail, was originally charged last summer with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct, both of which are felonies.
However, while out of custody after posting a $50,000 bond and under the supervision of pre-trial services, Lerma was arrested again on March 3 and subsequently charged with aggravated DUI for having a child under the age of 15 in the car and endangerment.
He was also charged with a misdemeanor offense of leaving the scene of an accident.
As a result, Lerma’s previous release was revoked, he was taken back into custody and a new bond was set.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge David Haws granted Edgar’s request and scheduled Lerma’s next court date for 8:30 a.m. on July 1.
According to Yuma police, the first incident happened in June 2019 at approximately 5:27 a.m at Filiberto’s Mexican Food restaurant, 1750 S. 4th Ave.
After ordering food at the restaurant’s drive-thru window, Lerma, who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Christian Meza, allegedly pulled a gun on the juvenile employee working the window and demanded hot sauce, which is given for free with every food purchase.
The incident was captured on video surveillance cameras.
Lerma and Meza were still in the drive-thru when police arrived, and both were taken into custody without incident.