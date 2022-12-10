The next hearing for a San Luis man facing drug and weapons-related charges which stem from a traffic stop on Interstate 8 was set Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court.
Attorney Jeremy Claridge asked for a 45-day continuance so that a plea offer can be negotiated.
He explained that a settlement conference had been scheduled in the case, but he and the prosecution decided to cancel it until they come to terms on a tentative plea offer.
At that point, he said he will then request that a settlement conference be held.
Claridge represents Carlos Ramirez-Gutierrez, who has been charged with nine felony offenses, including three counts of possession of a narcotic drug for sale, and one count each of conspiracy to transport and sell a narcotic drug and possession of a dangerous drug for sale.
He has also been charged with possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor, possession of a weapon in a drug offense, illegally conducting an enterprise and money laundering.
Ramirez-Gutierrez remains in custody on a $20,000 cash-only bond.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted the request and scheduled Ramirez-Gutierrez’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 19.
The incident happened on July 13, when a state trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety pulled over a Toyota RAV4 being driven by co-defendant Laura Robles for a moving violation near milepost 21, by Wellton.
During the traffic stop, the state trooper observed signs of criminal activity and searched the vehicle, which led to the discovery of 11.9 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills.
Robles was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail.
Later that day, AZDPS Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) detectives served a related search warrant at Ramirez-Gutierrez’s San Luis residence.
Approximately 2.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.18 pounds of fentanyl pills, 2.08 pounds of fentanyl powder and 1.18 pounds of unknown powder were found at the residence and seized.
Detectives also found and seized two high-capacity rifles, six handguns, two firearm suppressors, magazines, ammunition, one BB gun replica rifle, two vehicles and $2,436 in U.S. currency.
Ramirez-Gutierrez was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail.