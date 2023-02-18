One of the two former employees of the Child Development Center at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma may be offered a plea deal at her next hearing, her attorney said Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court.
Attorney Joshua Cordova explained that he and the prosecution are still in the process of conducting some interviews, and asked for another continuance.
He added that he is also waiting to see if the prosecution will offer his client a new plea deal.
Cordova represents Katherine McCombs, who has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of intentional child abuse.
When asked about the state’s position, prosecutor Mary White said several interviews have been completed, but two more still need to be done.
She added that she and Cordova have been in discussions about making changes to a potential plea to be offered but have not arrived at a conclusion.
After hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Cordova’s request and scheduled McCombs’ next hearing for 8:30 a.m. March 16.
McCombs and Valerie McKinstry were charged in connection to the case following a 10-month investigation into allegations that they abused children on various occasions between December 2020 and March 2021.
MCAS Yuma learned of the alleged abuse in March of 2021 after reviewing surveillance camera footage inside the Child Development Center and informed Yuma police.
McKinstry, who has been charged with 13 counts of intentional child abuse, is scheduled to go to trial in April 2023.