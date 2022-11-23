A Superior Court judge on Tuesday warned a man charged in a string of burglaries that he needed to obey his pretrial enforcement orders or he would be taken back into custody.

Prosecutor Megan Gallagher of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office raised the issue during a hearing for Eduardo Arias, informing the court that she had been notified by the Pretrial Services Department that he was not abiding by his conditions of release.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you