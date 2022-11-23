A Superior Court judge on Tuesday warned a man charged in a string of burglaries that he needed to obey his pretrial enforcement orders or he would be taken back into custody.
Prosecutor Megan Gallagher of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office raised the issue during a hearing for Eduardo Arias, informing the court that she had been notified by the Pretrial Services Department that he was not abiding by his conditions of release.
In response, Arias’ attorney, Joshua Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, explained that while his client has been participating in drug testing, he has missed some appointments due to his work.
Judge Brandon Kinsey eventually told Arias that he would give him one more chance, but he better not miss another meeting.
Arias has been charged with five felony offenses, including four counts of theft of means of transportation and one count of burglary.
Tesoriero said he has received a new plea offer from the state and needs time to go over it with his client.
Upon hearing no opposition from the state, Kinsey scheduled Arias’ next hearing for 9 a.m. on Dec. 13, which will be for the purpose of either entering into a plea agreement or having a trial date set.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries began in April, taking place in the 2400 block of East 14th Street. In some instances, vehicles were stolen.
During the course of the investigation, Arias was identified as a suspect and a search warrant was served at his residence in July.
Two vehicles that had been reported stolen during the burglaries were found on the property and recovered.