Next month’s hearing for one of the three suspects charged in connection to an armed break-in and robbery of a home in the Foothills will likely be for the purpose of accepting a plea agreement or having a trial date set.
During a hearing Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court, attorney Zachery Dumyhan, who represents Kory Gallagher, asked for a brief 30-day continuance.
Dumyhan, of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office, informed the court that his client has been offered a plea agreement, but he has not had an opportunity to discuss it with him yet.
He added that he also intends to propose a counteroffer to the prosecution as well.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Dumyhan’s request and scheduled Gallagher’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.
Gallagher, who remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $30,000 cash-only bond, has been charged with a total of six felony offenses, including two counts of theft of means of transportation.
Other charges include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of a credit card, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and burglary.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:02 a.m. on June 18 deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 13100 block of East 41st Lane in the Foothills.
When deputies arrived on scene, they were informed by the victim that one or more suspects had entered the residence and demanded some of her property.
Two of the suspects, one of whom was identified as Gallagher, reportedly displayed firearms during the incident and left the residence after being given the property.
Some of the victim’s property was located, as well as the firearms that were used in the crime, when search warrants were served in relation to the case.
Two other suspects, James Brazil and Christian Strangfeld, have also been arrested and charged in connection to the case.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert