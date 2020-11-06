The brother of a man who was killed in a fatal motorcycle crash once again asked that Antonio Lopez Nunez, who is charged in connection to the crime, be taken into custody or given a high bond.
“This is a prison mandatory offense,” Daniel Guinn said. “It is not fair that he is out of custody on his own recognizance.”
Prior to Guinn’s remarks, attorney Richard Parks, who represents Nunez, provided the court with an update on the case. Parks, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, explained that a settlement conference had recently been held, which resulted in a plea agreement being offered.
He added that he has sent the prosecution a counter offer to the terms of the plea agreement, but has not gotten a response back yet.
Parks asked for continuance, saying he felt the case was close to being resolved, but needed additional time to finalize the details.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson scheduled Nunez’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 10.
According to Yuma police, the hit-and-run crash happened at about 6:53 p.m., on Jan. 12, with officers responding to the 7000 block of East 32nd Street. The initial investigation revealed that a black motorcycle being ridden by Michael Guinn crashed while traveling westbound on 32nd Street. Guinn was pronounced dead at the scene.
Upon further investigation, however, the YPD Traffic Unit has determined Guinn’s motorcycle had been struck by another vehicle. The offending vehicle fled the scene, but with the parts obtained during the investigation, it has been determined that the vehicle is a 2004-2012 Chevy Malibu.
The following day, at about 4:34 p.m., a 28-year-old male, now known to be Nunez, came into the Yuma Police Department and admitted to being the driver who struck the motorcycle that Guinn was riding.