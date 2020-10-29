Although the terms of it were not discussed during Wednesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court, a plea bargain is being offered in the case of the man charged in connection to brandishing a gun and causing a disturbance outside a yogurt shop in the Foothills.
During the hearing, attorney Theodore Abrams of the Yuma County Public Defender’s office informed the court that a plea offer has been made. But he has not received it yet, and would need time to review it with his client when he does.
Abrams, who was standing in for a court-appointed attorney, represented 64-year-old Steven Covington, who has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct, which stemmed from the July incident.
The situation allegedly occurred because Covington did not want to wear a face mask and gloves, which the store was requiring of all its customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In response to Abrams’ remarks, the prosecutor present at the hearing added that the plea is currently going through victim notification and will be submitted to the defense next week.
Covington has been out of custody after posting a $25,000 bond and appeared in person at the hearing. He had also been ordered to be fitted with an electronic monitor and undergo drug screening.
After hearing from both counsel, Yuma County Superior Court Judge David Haws scheduled a change-of-plea hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 18.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:17 p.m. on July 9, deputies responded to Tiki Hut Frozen Yogurt, 11274 S. Fortuna Road.
It was reported that a man, later identified as Covington, entered the store while not wearing a face mask. An employee explained to him that gloves and a face mask were required in order to be served, and that the business would provide them to him if needed.
Covington reportedly became upset and began dispensing frozen yogurt into his bare hands before eventually being escorted out of the store by an employee.
Once outside, Covington went back to his vehicle, allegedly retrieved a handgun and began following the employee back to the store’s entrance.
The employee, however, was able to lock the door before Covington could get inside, at which time YCSO said he began pointing the gun at the employee.
He then reportedly tried to gain entry into the business next door, while still holding the handgun.
Covington fled the area before deputies arrived but was located a short time later, still in possession of the handgun.
Deputies were able to disarm Covington and arrest him without further incident.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.