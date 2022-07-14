The next hearing for one of the three men charged in connection to an incident in which guns were pointed at a person outside of a bar will be for the purpose of either accepting a plea agreement or having a trial date set.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Wednesday, attorney Richard Edgar explained that he and the prosecution have finalized a plea deal that his client will likely accept.
Edgar represents Antonio Campa-Robles, who appeared out of custody at the hearing. He has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
After listening to Edgar’s update on the status of the case, Superior Court Judge David Haws scheduled Campa-Robles’ next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on July 27.
In addressing a warrant to show cause, Haws also asked Campa-Robles why he was not present at his previous hearing, which resulted in his attorney waving his appearance.
Campa-Robles explained he was present but did not hear his case being called because he was in the restroom at the time.
Haws admonished him, saying that it was no excuse and cautioned him that he needs to make contact with his attorney at the courthouse before every hearing.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Campa-Robles and two other suspects were involved in a disturbance involving a firearm at Tarros Chicali, 2526 E. 16th St. on Feb. 8.
The suspects allegedly pointed their firearms at a victim outside of the business but departed before deputies arrived.
While deputies were on scene, two of the suspects returned again in a vehicle and were detained.
The third suspect was identified and located at a residence where he was also detained. Three firearms were seized during the investigation.
All three suspects were later arrested.
Also charged in connection to the incident are Rene Castaneda-Benitez and Marvin Iniguez.
