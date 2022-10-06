The man who allegedly defrauded several victims of cash and cryptocurrency in a fake business start-up scheme will be offered a plea deal in the two cases against him.
Andres Fernandez has been charged with a total of nine counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices and three counts of money laundering.
He has also been charged with theft, aggravated taking identity and operating a chop shop, and remains out of custody after posting a $250,000 bond.
Fernandez was in Yuma County Superior Court on Wednesday where his attorney Robert Bleich provided an update on the status of the cases.
Bleich informed the court that he has not received an offer yet but hopes to resolve both cases against his client with some type of global plea deal.
In response, the prosecution stated that a plea offer has been sent and Bleich should receive it next week.
Superior Court Judge David Haws then scheduled Fernandez’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 2.
He also advised Fernandez that he needed to meet with his attorney prior to that hearing to discuss the plea offer.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, while conducting an investigation into Fernandez, deputies were able to determine that he allegedly swindled $775,000 from a victim.
Fernandez is suspected of using the money to buy luxury items, including an exotic vehicle and to take trips.
There are at least four known victims.
He was arrested in April after investigators and agents with the YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB), the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) served search warrants on his residence and business.