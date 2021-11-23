A plea deal reached between the prosecution and defense regarding the traffic charges against Yuma City Administrator Philip Rodriguez is now in the hands of a Yuma judge.
According to court records, Rodriguez was involved in a two-car collision that happened at approximately 9:33 a.m. on June 3 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 near mile marker 6-1/2.
Rodriguez was allegedly driving a grey 2020 Toyota SUV when he collided with another vehicle, and did not remain at the scene.
Instead of stopping, Rodriguez allegedly went to the Yuma Police Department about half an hour later and had dispatchers report to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) that a city employee had been involved in a hit-and-run accident and that the other driver fled the scene.
Later that same day, following an investigation, he was cited and released by a DPS trooper on two misdemeanor offenses, which were failure to notify in an accident and false reporting to law enforcement.
He was also cited for making an unsafe lane change, which is a civil traffic offense.
Rodriguez has since pleaded guilty to an amended charge of failure to provide assistance, a class three misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days jail or probation and a fine as much as $500.
In return for his guilty plea the original charges will be dismissed.
Under the terms of his plea agreement, Rodriguez is to only pay a $460 fine and not to receive any jail time or be placed on probation.
During a hearing in Yuma Justice Court Monday morning, Judge Juan Guerrero said he had concerns about the plea agreement, specifically that it did not provide any restitution to the victim.
Guerrero informed attorney Andrew Breavington of the Phoenix-based Law Firm of Mitchell, Stein, Carey and Chapman, who represents Rodriguez, that he was going to take it under advisement.
Guerrero also informed Breavington that he was going to give him time to file a memorandum to the court as to why he should accept the plea deal and scheduled Rodriguez’s next hearing for 3 p.m. Dec. 10.
Richard Marzec, the driver of the Winnebago van involved in the incident, also addressed the court during the hearing, saying he objected to the plea deal and that he found the city administrator’s behavior on the day of the crash to be reprehensible.
Marzec stated that he had four encounters with Rodriguez on the day of the crash, the first being when the city administrator allegedly pulled up alongside him while on Interstate 8 and made hand gestures toward him.
The second time was when Rodriguez allegedly swerved over into his lane and struck his Winnebago, causing over $2,000 worth of damage.
The third time happened in the parking lot of a motel where Marzec was waiting for a DPS trooper. Marzec alleged Rodriguez pulled in front of him and was yelling at him. He also appeared to be using a cell phone to record a video.
The final encounter allegedly happened about four hours later in the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), where troopers told Marzec to wait while they conducted their investigation.
Marzec said for some reason Rodriguez and his attorney showed up in the parking lot as well, instead of the DPS parking lot, as they had been instructed to do.
Marzec provided DPS troopers with video footage from the dash cam of his Winnebago.
