The man who allegedly tried to solicit nude photos from a female he thought was 17 years old could accept a plea offer at his next court appearance.
In Yuma County Superior Court on Wednesday, attorney Michael Donovan said the state has not yet offered a plea, but he has been in discussions with the prosecution about the possibility of getting one done.
Donovan represents Jacob Ray Williams, who has been charged with one felony count of transmitting obscene material to a minor.
He remains out of custody after posting a $250,000 bond, and his next hearing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 Superior Court Judge David Haws informed the prosecution that if it does intend to offer a plea in the case, he would like it to be done in a timely manner so Williams will have time to consider it before his next hearing.
According to Yuma police, Williams allegedly began a conversation with a female who he believed to be 17 on a social media app on Oct. 2.
During this conversation he allegedly tried to solicit nude photos from the female and sent a naked picture of himself.
Although the female is of legal age, she told Williams that she was a minor several times, but he persisted.
Williams, when questioned, also allegedly admitted to police that he believed the girl to be under the legal age, which is by law what made the interaction illegal, according to police and the prosecution.
Williams had been employed as a teacher at Tierra Del Sol Elementary School in Somerton and a junior varsity football coach at Yuma High School. He has since been terminated from both positions.