The case of a Wellton man charged in connection to a hit-and-run that critically injured a 41-year-old male pedestrian in October may be resolved without having to go to trial, according to his defense attorney.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Tuesday, attorney Robert Bleich, who represents 87-year-old Hector Contreras, asked for a continuance.
He explained to the court that he and the prosecution are in the process of scheduling a meeting to discuss the terms of a plea agreement.
Bleich added that if satisfactory terms can be reached the case may be resolved by the plea offer.
Superior Court Judge Bandon Kinsey, who is presiding over the case, eventually granted Bleich’s request and scheduled his client’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 1.
The incident happened on Oct. 15 at approximately 9:34 a.m., with Yuma police officers responding to the 1600 block of South 4th Avenue for a report of an injury collision.
The initial investigation revealed that the male pedestrian had been walking south in the crosswalk on 4th Avenue when he was struck by a red Ford F-150 pickup that was traveling west on 16th Street.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene and was located several hours later.
The pedestrian was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with critical injuries.
Contreras was located at a residence in Wellton at approximately 5 p.m. with the assistance of Wellton police.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.