A change-of-plea hearing was scheduled in Yuma County Court on Thursday for the Phoenix-area man charged in connection to the traffic-related death of an elderly woman on Interstate 8 last year.
Attorney Julie McDonald, who represents Benjamin Griffith, informed the court that her client has undergone a psychological examination and has been determined to have been guilty but insane at the time of the crimes.
In addition to having suffered two traumatic brain injuries in the past, Griffith has been diagnosed as being bipolar and having delusional disorders.
As such, McDonald said she was requesting that a change-of-plea hearing be held in 30 to 45 days. During a May hearing for her client, McDonald told the court that she had been in discussions with the prosecution about resolving the case by way of a guilty but insane plea offer.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted McDonald’s request and scheduled the hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 1.
Griffith has been charged with five felonies, including first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. The remaining are failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving a death or injury and unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
According to the Department of Public Safety, at approximately 9:56 a.m. on Nov. 13 troopers were issued an attempt to locate (ATL) for a silver four-door hatchback Honda that was traveling westbound on Interstate 8 near milepost 24 at speeds in excess of 100 mph and passing vehicles by using the emergency lane.
A short time later a trooper, who was observing traffic in the median at milepost 15, observed a vehicle matching the description and attempted to stop it. However, instead of stopping, he said Griffith, who is alleged to be the driver, continued at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued.
During the pursuit stop sticks were laid out across the interstate at milepost 3.9, successfully deflating one of the vehicle’s tires. Griffith lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a 2015 Hyundai Accent that had three occupants.
The force of the collision caused the Hyundai to roll over into the median, ejecting one passenger, an elderly woman, and severely injuring two others.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.