The next hearing for the man charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in July that killed a 68-year-old woman will either set a trial date or accept a plea offer.
In a brief hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Tuesday, attorney Theodore Abrams of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office said a plea offer has been made and his client plans to accept it.
However, he needs to go over the terms of it with his client and was asked for a short continuance.
Abrams represents Eric Thompson, who has been charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail and appeared at the hearing via video feed.
After hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey scheduled Thompson’s next court appearance for 9 a.m. on Dec. 15.
Thompson was arrested at approximately 8:25 a.m. on Sept. 11 on a warrant by the Yuma Police Department Traffic Unit and Investigation Division in the 6100 Block of East 42nd Street.
According to Yuma police, on July 29 at approximately 3:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of South Avenue 6E in reference to a “man down” call.
The initial investigation revealed a 68-year-old female had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The victim, who was found on the side of the road, was pronounced deceased on scene.
Officers found the vehicle that was involved the following month, Aug. 5, thanks to tips from the community which YPD received through both the 78-Crime line and direct calls made to the department.
