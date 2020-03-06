The next hearing for a 24-year-old man charged in connection to a stabbing will be either to accept a plea offer from state prosecutors or have a trial date set.
During a brief hearing in Yuma County Superior Court, attorney Richard Edgar, who represents D’Andre Boode, asked for a hearing in three to four weeks for a change of plea.
Upon hearing no opposition, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Edgar’s request and scheduled the hearing for 8:30 a.m. on March 26.
If Boode does not accept the plea offer at that hearing a trial date could potentially be set.
Boode, who is out of custody and under the supervision of pre-trial services, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault per domestic violence and three counts of aggravated assault.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 21 Boode was involved in an argument with a woman at his residence, when it suddenly turned physical and he allegedly stabbed her.
The woman then fled the residence and went to a nearby home, where she was let inside. Boode, who had followed the woman, then forced his way into the house and reportedly continued the assault.
When the occupants of the home attempted to stop Boode from assaulting the woman, he allegedly attacked them and began damaging items inside the residence.
One of the occupants sustained injuries caused by a sharp object.
