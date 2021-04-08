The attorney representing the man charged in connection to two armed robberies and a shooting said Wednesday he is unprepared to advise his client about whether to take the plea he has been offered due to the status of the case.
Speaking during a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court, attorney Jose Padilla requested a continuance until an independent psychological evaluation – for defense purposes – can be performed on his client
Padilla, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, explained that he filed a motion in October to have his client transported to the office of the doctor who would be conducting the exam, but for some reason it has not happened yet.
Padilla represents Jacob Alijah Allen, who has been charged with a total of 17 criminal offenses, including six counts of attempted 1st-degree murder.
He has also been charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of criminal damage.
Allen is also facing three counts of attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Superior Court Judge David Haws, who is presiding over the case, ultimately denied Padilla’s request and scheduled Allen’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. on May 19 for a change-of-plea hearing or to set a date for trial.
A Donald hearing – in which Allen will be informed of the terms of the plea offer and the sentence he could receive if he goes to trial and is convicted – will also be held.
Judge Haws also informed Padilla that doctors sometimes come to the jail to conduct their evaluations and that might be an option he might want to consider.
The prosecution added that Allen’s plea offer will be withdrawn at his next hearing and will no longer be available.
According to Yuma police, at about midnight Sept. 23, 2020, officers responded to two armed robbery calls where the suspect allegedly brandished a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of money.
The first armed robbery occurred at 1:21 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store in the 820 block of West 32nd Street. The second armed robbery happened at 1:44 a.m. at the Circle K at 695 S. 4th Ave.
The two armed robberies appeared to have similar suspect information and similar weapon description. The only description given of the suspect at the time was that he was male.
There were no reported injuries during either of the robberies.
Allen was taken into custody without incident two days later, on Sept. 25 at approximately 5:33 p.m.
While in custody he was re-arrested and later charged in relation to a shooting that also happened on Sept. 25.
At approximately midnight, Yuma police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of South Madison Avenue.
The initial investigation revealed that an unidentified suspect opened fire at a residence in that location.
There were no reported injuries and Allen was later identified as a suspect in the case.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.