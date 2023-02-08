A Somerton man charged in connection to fraud and theft committed at an auto dealership has been offered a plea agreement by prosecutors.
Alfredo Bran Ibarra appeared before Yuma County Superior Court Judge Darci Weede on Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing in which his attorney asked for a 45-day continuance.
Attorney Bill Fox, of the Yuma County legal Defender’s Office, explained to the court that a matter has come up that needs to be addressed and that his client has been offered a plea but has not received it yet.
In response, prosecutor Mary White, of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, said the plea has gone through the victim notification process and Ibarra should receive it by Thursday.
Ibarra, who appeared out of custody after having posted a $35,000 bond, has been charged with two counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices and one count of theft by extortion.
Two victims also attended the hearing, and both addressed the court.
One victim stated he had another bill stemming from the case that he wanted to turn over, while the other reminded the court that there are a number of customers from the auto dealership who have restitution pending the outcome of the case.
Ibarra’s next hearing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on March 7.
According to the Yuma County sheriff’s Office, the offenses were reported to have taken place between April and June of 2022 while Ibarra was employed by the auto dealership.
The investigation revealed an approximated financial loss of $44,600 to the business and other victims.
Ibarra was arrested by deputies in August, after he was identified as the suspect, and he was booked into the Yuma County jail.