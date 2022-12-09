A resolution has been reached in the case of a man charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened three years ago in a convenience store parking lot.
When asked by Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson for an update on the status of the case, Phoenix attorney Michael Burnays, who was appearing telephonically, said a settlement conference was recently held.
He then asked that a change-of-plea hearing be scheduled.
Burnays represents Gabriel Aragon, who has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft, and theft of means of transportation in the death of 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo.
He has also been charged with hindering prosecution and two counts of criminal damage and remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Upon hearing no objection from the prosecution, Nelson granted Burnays’ request and scheduled Aragon’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 15.
On March 8, 2019, at approximately 4:14 a.m. deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 W. 8th St.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island.
The victim, who was later identified as Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.