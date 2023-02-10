The woman who allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with two teenage boys has attempted to contact one of her victims, a prosecutor said during a Thursday morning hearing in Yuma County Superior Court.
The prosecutor informed the court that the mother of one of the victims told her that Makaila Yablonski reached out to her son through a text message sent to a third party.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson warned Yablonski not to contact any of the victims, saying it could lead to a new charge and that he might not accept the plea deal she has been offered.
“If you do, it will affect you negatively,” Nelson said.
Yablonski has been charged with a total of seven felony offenses, including four counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
She has also been charged with a felony count of child abuse and two misdemeanor offenses: public sexual indecency and indecent exposure.
Yablonski remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
Earlier in the hearing Yablonski’s attorney, Cid Kallen of the Territorial Law Firm informed the court that his client has been offered a plea deal and requested that a change-of-plea hearing be scheduled.
Nelson granted the request and scheduled the hearing for 8:30 a.m. on March 9.
A mother of one of the victims also addressed the court telephonically, saying she wanted justice for her son, and that they could not attend the hearing in person because her son is suffering from seizures as a result of the incident.
Yablonski was taken into custody at 1:52 p.m. July 18 at her home in the 3500 Block of East County 17 ½ Street and later booked into the Yuma County jail.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began as an assault, which then led to the discovery of a sexual offense.
Two 17-year-old male juveniles were identified as the victims.