A change-of-plea hearing Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court for the man charged in connection to a string of south County burglaries was rescheduled because a plea offer made in the case is not ready yet.
In asking for a brief continuance, attorney Richard Edgar, who represents Alfredo Zendejas, explained to the court that he is not ready to proceed yet because he has not received one of the plea offers prosecutors have made to his client.
That plea, according to a prosecutor for the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, is currently going through the victim’s notification process and they expect it will be given to Edgar sometime next week.
Zendejas has been charged with four felony offenses and one misdemeanor
The felonies are two counts of trafficking in stolen property and one count each of burglary and possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.
The misdemeanor offense is for theft.
Since the prosecution did not object to the continuance, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Edgar’s request and scheduled Zendejas’ next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 8.
Zendejas, who appeared at the hearing via-video feed, remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on $50,000 bond.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were investigating a string of burglaries in the south county area, which ultimately led to Zendejas being identified as a suspect.
At the time of his arrest, Zendejas was also allegedly found to be in possession of property from one of the burglaries, as well as a handgun. Deputies also served a search warrant at multiple residences associated with Zendejas and discovered more stolen property from some of the burglaries being investigated.