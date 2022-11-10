Another continuance was granted during a hearing Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court for a man who was charged in connection to drugs being found at his residence following the execution of a search warrant.
In making the request for additional time, attorney Paul Abbate explained to the court that a new plea offer is in the process of being written.
Abbate, who was standing in for Miguel Rodriguez’s court-appointed attorney Penny Higgenbottom, explained that once it is received, she would also still need to discuss it with him.
Since the prosecution offered no objection, Superior Court Judge David Haws granted Abbate’s request and scheduled Rodriguez’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 7.
Rodriguez has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a dangerous drug for sale and possession of a narcotic drug for sale.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff Office, the search warrant was executed in March at a residence in the 1300 block of North 13th Avenue, and it led to the discovery of methamphetamine, pills and other items of drug paraphernalia.
Approximately 3.21 ounces of methamphetamine, an estimated 608 counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl and other items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales were found at the home.
The methamphetamine had an estimated street value of $1,822, while the counterfeit M30 pills were believed to have been worth $4,864 on the streets.
Three other people who were present at the residence were also arrested and charged in relation to the incident.