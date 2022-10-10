‘Please buy local’: SBDC campaign aims to drum up support for small businesses

according to Leticia Williams of AWC SBDC.

Residents may have started noticing bright yellow banners and flags going up around their communities, reminding them to “please buy local.”

The banners and flags are part of a campaign initiated by the Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center for the communities of San Luis, Somerton, Yuma, Wellton and Parker. The flags and banners are bright yellow so they catch the eye of shoppers.

