‘Please buy local’: SBDC campaign aims to drum up support for small businesses

Residents may have started noticing bright yellow banners and flags going up around their communities, reminding them to “please buy local.”
The banners and flags are part of a campaign initiated by the Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center for the communities of San Luis, Somerton, Yuma, Wellton and Parker. The flags and banners are bright yellow so they catch the eye of shoppers.
“A heart is proudly displayed on our flags and banners because local business is the heart of our community,” noted Leticia Williams, support specialist for the AWC SBDC. “These yellow flags and banners are throughout Yuma and La Paz counties, bringing awareness and reminding our community the importance of shopping locally.”
Williams stressed that “it is imperative to remember that by buying locally, we are helping businesses that are owned by our friends and neighbors. This helps our community by creating a positive impact by providing jobs and supporting our local economy.
“Buying locally keeps a greater portion of each dollar spent circulating within our community,” she added.
Crystal Mendoza, director of the AWC SBDC, also urges consumers to take a moment before making an online purchase and consider investing in the local community.
In addition, the Yuma Sun has partnered with SBDC in promoting the campaign by publishing a Buy Local Shopping Guide that calls attention to a variety of local businesses.
The 32-page guide explains the many reasons shoppers should support their local businesses and highlights some of those local businesses.
“The Yuma Sun is excited about the mission of SBDC,” said Lisa Reilly in explaining why the Yuma Sun joined the campaign.
A message in the guide notes that the mission of the SBDC is to help businesses succeed, providing free assistance to potential small or expanding small businesses.
“It’s a mission the Yuma Sun fully supports, because helping small businesses helps our communities,” the message says. “When you spend money at a local small business, that money in turn goes back into the local community. Owners and employees buy local goods and services, pay local rents and property taxes, and a portion of the sales tax goes to local and county municipalities. When we shop local, our communities win.”
Guides are available to businesses to hand out at their counters. Yuma Sun marketing representatives are handing them out to businesses, and businesses and customers are also welcome to drop by the Yuma Sun office and pick up copies.
The idea for the Please Buy Local campaign came from White Mountains of northeastern Arizona, with the Northland Pioneer College in Show Low, which launches the campaign every spring during the summer high season.
Jim Schuessler, who was director of the SBDC at the time and is currently president and CEO of the Yuma Multiversity Campus, brought the idea to Yuma County while he worked with Wellton Town Manager Rich Marsh, Mayor Cecilia McCollough and a group of business leaders in Wellton. The business group had identified several ideas that could support economic development in their community, and one of the items was a “Buy Local” campaign.
Later, in a statewide meeting with other SBDC directors, Rich Chanick, director of the Northland Pioneer SBDC, mentioned their “Buy Local” campaign.
“I immediately remembered the Town of Wellton meeting,” Schuessler said.
He contacted Chanick, who shared information and forwarded materials about the campaign.
“I took this idea back to the Town of Wellton, and the group embraced the idea,” Schuessler noted.
Once the Town of Wellton was on board, he reached out to other business leader groups and municipal economic development leaders across Yuma and La Paz counties to see if there was additional interest. San Luis, Somerton and Parker jumped on board with the idea. He also met with Jay Simonton, acting administrator for Yuma, and he offered to provide support as well.
“It was fantastic to see such broad-based enthusiasm in an idea designed to get businesses across the Southwest region motivated to support each other, as well as a vehicle to provide education to residents in Southwest Arizona on the importance of supporting our local businesses,” Schuessler said.
He wrote a grant through the SBDC state office, and the agency agreed to fund the project. With the grant, AWC SBDC bought flags, banners, brackets and poles and is distributing them to local businesses and the municipalities.
If a business wants to participate in the campaign, it may pick up flags and/or banners at the SBDC office located at 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive in Yuma.
“One of the awesome things about the project is that it can be replicable year after year and does not have to be tied down to a specific season,” Schuessler said.
“It is my hope that the campaign will be very successful for southwestern Arizona’s small businesses, and that in the future, perhaps supported by the private sector as a sponsor, this is an event that can be executed year after year.”