The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is planning on installing a network of publicly accessible electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s interstate highways over the next five years.
Under the plan, charging stations must be placed at least every 50 miles and within one mile of the interstate.
The plan also calls for some already existing charging stations, such as the one located in Tacna, to be upgraded.
Each charging station will support the simultaneous charging of at least four electric vehicles with 150 KW DC standard connector and be 97 percent reliable.
Assistant Communications Director for Public Information Douglas Nick said Arizona became one of the first states in the country to get the green light to build its charging stations when the Federal Highway Administration approved ADOT’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan (EVIDP) in September.
Nick explained when that happened ADOT received $11.3 million in funding and another $16.2 million this month to begin implementing the plan, and that the money is a portion of the overall $76.5 million awarded to the state from the recently enacted federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.
“Once the infrastructure bill was signed into law, we immediately began putting together the (EVIDP),” Nick said. “So, the timeline was pretty aggressive.”
The purpose of the plan, following a decade of rapid growth in the purchase of electric vehicles, is to increase their long-range mobility by giving owners more places to recharge.
“There are more electric vehicles on the road now, and that number is only going to go up,” Nick said.
According to ADOT statistics, there were 40,964 electric vehicles registered in Arizona in 2021, which accounts for .55 percent of all registered vehicles and almost 65 percent of all alternative fuel vehicles.
While that number is still relatively small, it is expected to double by next year. It is also estimated that there will be more than 400,000 electric vehicles on the state’s roadways by the year 2030.
Nick said the first phase of the plan, which is currently being implemented, is to gather information from the public about future sites where charging stations could be built, such as truck stops, roadside motels and shopping centers.
It also includes identifying other highways where some should be built in the near future.
“Highway 95 would be an obvious choice in that region,” Nick said.
The next phase of the plan, which is slated for 2024, will consist of ADOT upgrading eight existing charging stations and building 13 new ones.
Once completed, there will only be two gaps where there is more than 50 miles between charging stations, with one being on Interstate 8 between Gila Bend and Casa Grande, which is a distance of 67 miles.
“That is really good for a state with as many rural miles as we have,” Nick said.
There are currently more than 800 charging stations in the state, with a majority of them being privately-owned.
Under ADOT’s plan, all of the new charging station being built will also be privately owned and the cost being split with 80 percent of the money coming from the federal government and the remaining 20 percent from the owner.
Additionally, because these charging stations will be privately owned, maintained and operated, they will not be located on ADOT rights-of-way, including rest stops, due to restrictions at these types of sites.