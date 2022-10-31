ev cars

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is planning on installing a network of publicly accessible electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s interstate highways over the next five years.

 Photo courtesy by ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Under the plan, charging stations must be placed at least every 50 miles and within one mile of the interstate.

