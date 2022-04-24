Every Parkinson’s disease journey needs a few helpful guides, according to the Parkinson and Movement Disorder (PMD) Alliance. As part of the nonprofit’s goal to provide opportunities for people to learn, live more fully and spark meaningful connections, they hold Refresh! events throughout the country. Previously, PMD Alliance held a Refresh! Yuma event in December and now they’re coming back on Thursday, April 28, at the Yuma Civic Center, located at 1440 West Desert Hills Drive, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is designed with accessibility in mind for those with Parkinson’s (PD) and their loved ones. Individuals can attend at no charge to empower their bodies and minds in interactive movement and learning sessions designed specifically for people with PD.
“We’ll raise our spirits with fun and functional ways to move our bodies for more flexibility, balance and control, and we’ll hear from experts who will provide tips for enhancing overall wellbeing,” reports a release from the PMD Alliance. “You’ll leave buoyed by community and feeling refreshed.”
Integral to Refresh! events is the opportunity to learn from experts. In this session, four experts in health and wellness will be on hand:
- Sharon Perry-Shelhamer (MSN, RN-BC, CNL, CHC), who’s spent over 43 years as a nurse in emergency, critical care and geriatric adult medical/surgical specialties. She recently retired in 2021 from a three-year position as the Northern Arizona University – Yuma Skills Lab Coordinator, where she taught, coached and mentored nursing students both in allopathic and holistic nursing.
- Candace Urrea-Garza (MSN, CMSRN, NBC-HWC) has been a nurse for 18 years. One year after becoming a trauma/transplant step-down nurse in Tucson, she became a certified medical-surgical nurse, which she continues to maintain. Since 2009, she’s been working as a per diem wound clinic nurse in Yuma.
- Stacey Brooks (PT, DPT) is a physical therapist at STI Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation in Yuma. She has a doctorate in physical therapy from A.T. Still University and is certified in a program which focuses on high-intensity exercise to promote bigger movements in daily activities for individuals with PD.
- Clemie Pizzillo (B.S.Ed, CPT, CHC) is the associate director of the Community and Support Group Leader Institute at PMD Alliance. She’s been a certified senior fitness specialist for the past 12 years and has been teaching group exercise classes for people living with progressive neurological disorders. One of her relevant areas of expertise is in falls prevention, and Pizzillo holds multiple certifications in evidence-based programs–in both English and Spanish–for older adults.
Everyone is welcome to join PMD Alliance at the Refresh! Yuma event. Free of charge, arrival and exhibits are available at 1:30 p.m. in the Yuma Civic Center and the program begins at 2 p.m. lasting until 4 p.m.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/3K9Q156. To learn more about PMD Alliance, visit https://www.pmdalliance.org/.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.