Over 10 percent of Americans have Parkinson’s Disease (PD) reports the Parkinson and Movement Disorder Alliance, but that doesn’t mean they have to navigate the illness totally alone. One way PMD Alliance is providing support this month is with a Refresh event for Yuma’s Parkinson’s community on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 West Desert Hills Drive, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The outdoor event will allow people with PD and their loved ones to engage in interactive learning and movement sessions designed specifically for them. This includes accessible yoga for all kinds of bodies led by Yuma yoga therapist Mike Little and hearing from Troy Love, LCSW, who serves as the President and Clinical Director of Yuma Counseling Services and the founder of Finding Peace Consulting in Yuma.
Per a press release from PMD Alliance, the organization explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a stressful and isolating disruption particularly for those affected by PD. Through providing stress management, relationship support and Parkinson’s-friendly yoga, PMD Alliance states that the event is a chance for those with PD to uplift their spirits in community after a long period of isolation.
“At PMD Alliance, we seek to have our finger on the pulse of our community,” PMD Alliance Executive Vice President Andrea Merriam said. “We’re here to build a world where everyone impacted by a movement disorder–from those living with Parkinson’s to their care partners, medical network and community–are resilient, fully confident, equipped with resources and not alone.
“Our in-person Refresh! program is innovative, bringing more life-giving ideas and resources to the table for people navigating a movement disorder so they can feel empowered and buoyed by community.”
The Refresh! outdoor event is free. Interested individuals can register at https://bit.ly/pmdyuma and should note that arrival and exhibits begin at 9:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.