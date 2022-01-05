Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories focusing on claims made by Yuma Regional Medical Center and the Yuma Hospital District No. 1. Future stories will address some of the points and counterpoints made by both entities.
The boards for both Yuma Regional Medical Center and Hospital District No. 1 said that they have extended olive branches to the other in hopes of resolving the issues between the two entities.
The YRMC directors held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to “set the record straight” regarding “false claims and misinformation” circulating mostly on social media.
The Hospital District held a special meeting Tuesday evening to receive public comment, both positive and negative, on the public’s perception of YRMC operations and management.
Woody Martin, chair of the YRMC board, told local media that he has extended olive branches and invited the other board to “sit down and work this out.” He noted that personally knows a majority of members for years and has even served on boards with them.
“I can’t force them to come to the table,” Martin said.
The YRMC board said that both groups were working with a mediator to resolve the issues, as required by their lease, but that the district board walked away without discussion.
On the other side, Jeffrey Polston, chairman of the district board, said at the meeting that the district board has repeatedly reached out to the YRMC board and has yet to hear a response.
Polston noted that YRMC has a standing invitation, as an agenda item, to speak at the district meetings, but YRMC no longer attends the meetings. The ball is in their court, he said.
The allegations seem to stem from different interpretations of the legal responsibilities of each, as outlined in a lease agreement between both parties.
Both boards are composed of volunteers and long-time community members who have expressed a desire to move healthcare forward in Yuma County.
The district, a government agency with elected board members, owns the property and facilities of the main hospital at Avenue A and 24th Street and leases the property and equipment to YRMC.
The district states that part of its mission is to assure the public that YRMC maintains its nonprofit status and has a fiduciary responsibility to act as watchdogs on behalf of the public. It claims that YRMC stopped sharing financial information on a regular basis.
The district claims YRMC is in breach of its lease and in default because it does not provide verbal reporting as required by their agreements.
YRMC says that the lease only requires that the hospital share audited financial reports once a year and that it has complied with that requirement. It denies that it’s obligated to provide monthly reports and claims that the district’s only role is that of landlord.
In a statement previously provided to the Yuma Sun, YRMC said, “When it was founded in the late 1950s, the purpose of Hospital District No. 1 was clearly defined: to essentially serve as the landlord for healthcare facilities here in Yuma, not to oversee the operations of the hospital.”
The role of overseeing hospital operations belongs to the YRMC Board of Directors, YRMC added.
The lease agreement requires that alterations to YRMC facilities costing over $500,000 have written approval by the district board.
At the press conference, YRMC board members shared details of crucial improvements to the hospital lab, sterile processing area and an MRI that they claim have been denied by the district board, adversely affecting patient care.
However, the district board says that it has not denied the projects, but rather tabled the agenda item until it receives more information on how they will be paid, something that the district board says the hospital has refused to do.
At issue is also the district budget, which went from $30,000 a year to $3 million. The district says it’s for legal and consultant fees necessary to protect the public.
The YRMC board says it’s happy to pay legal and administrative fees, but that the budget submitted to the hospital is so heavily redacted they don’t have enough information to justify covering it. Once it meets the “audit test,” the YRMC board will pay it, Martin said.
The result of the impasse is a lawsuit and counter lawsuit.
The YRMC board had not publicly spoken about the issues between the two groups until Tuesday. They told the media that they wanted to take the “high road and not get into a ‘he said, she said’” discussion. However, they said that the “constant noise by a small group” had gotten to the point of hurting the hospital, employees and the community. The YRMC board said that members and some employees are being bullied, have been threatened verbally and fear for their safety.
In announcing Tuesday’s special meeting, Polston said he would not tolerate intimidation and the district board welcomed comments from both sides. For the meeting, the district set out about 1,000 seats, and although not every seat was filled, a good number of community members turned out.
A recurring theme among many speakers was a desire for both groups to work together. Also on hand were disheartened residents who shared stories of the poor care received at the hospital as well as impassioned hospital employees who pleaded with the district board to approve the requested projects so they can better take care of patients.
Some said they saw both sides of the issue. Shanna Bowman, an attorney, blasted the “egregious” social media attacks on good people who happen to be on other sides of the dispute. However, she acknowledged problems with the “extreme” high costs of hospital services and a rather unusual lease agreement between the two boards.
However, she pointed out that the hospital belongs to the community as beneficiaries of the nonprofit organization, justifying the district’s “watchdog” duties, and that consumers will be the ones who will pay for litigation between the groups.
She had hoped that after the holidays, the debate might simmer down and there would be dialogue between the parties. But, she noted, there seemed to be “more shenanigans and politics” while the “real people in the community” are not getting the care they need due to these “distractions.”
They can debate who is right and who is wrong, she added, but litigation and separation would not serve the community well. She asked both boards to “swallow their pride” and work cooperatively.
“Surely the two boards can sit down and work this out,” Bowman said.
Future stories in the Yuma Sun will focus on what the lease agreement between the groups entails, what projects are on hold and why, and why property owners are being a levied a district tax, among other issues.