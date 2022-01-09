Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories focusing on the dispute between Yuma Regional Medical Center and Yuma Hospital District No. 1.
One of the issues in dispute between the Yuma Regional Medical Center Board of Directors and the Hospital District No. 1 board members involves $95 million worth of proposed capital improvement projects.
The lease between the two boards requires YRMC to seek approval from the district for construction projects that cost more than $500,000.
The YRMC board claims that the district board has denied approval of the projects. The district board says that it has only tabled the request until it receives more information on how the projects will be paid.
The district, a government agency with elected board members, owns the property and facilities of the main hospital at Avenue A and 24th Street and leases the property and equipment to YRMC.
The district states that part of its mission is to assure the public that YRMC maintains its nonprofit status and has a fiduciary responsibility to ask questions on behalf of the public. The district claims that YRMC stopped sharing financial information on a regular basis.
YRMC says that the lease only requires that the hospital share audited financial reports once a year and that it has complied with that requirement. It denies that it’s obligated to provide monthly reports and claims that the district’s only role is that of landlord.
The YRMC directors held a press conference Tuesday to “set the record straight” regarding “false claims and misinformation” circulating mostly on social media.
The Hospital District held a special meeting that same evening to receive public comment on the public’s perception of YRMC operations and management.
PROJECTS ON HOLD
YRMC presented a summary of proposed projects in June 2018 and a full master facility plan in January 2019. YRMC representatives went back before the district board in May 2021 with written requests for three projects that YRMC considers most critical.
These projects include an expansion of the hospital lab, which has outgrown its current space, and needs modern and state-of-the-art-equipment; expansion and relocation of the sterile processing and delivery area where surgical instruments are sterilized and delivered to the operating rooms; and completion of construction of the area for a new MRI in the hospital, to avoid the need to transport hospitalized patients to another facility for an MRI.
According to Jeffrey Polston, district chairman, YRMC reported that the lab project will cost $22 million, the sterilization project $41 million and the MRI project $6.6 million. These and other listed projects total $95 million.
Woody Martin, chair of the YRMC board, said that the MRI equipment is regularly breaking down, forcing patients to take a $6,000 ambulance ride to another location for the needed tests.
John Sternitzke, vice chair of the YRMC board, said that the projects have reached a point where the delays are hurting patients.
“Right now we need to take care of business. Let’s get the projects approved. Now it hurts. It’s been hurting, but now it really hurts,” Sternitzke said.
Employees of the hospital lab asked the district board to explain the delays in approving the projects. Polstson said that approval of the projects have been tabled until the hospital provides more information on where funds would come from to pay for them.
Connie Uribe, a district board member, said that when they asked the hospital representatives where the funds come would come from, he told them that they have it and not to worry about it.
“That’s no way to respond when we have a fiduciary responsibility to you in the community,” Uribe said.
YRMC has confirmed that it has the funds to pay for these projects and is prepared to begin all three pending the district’s approval. In addition, Martin said that YRMC has already given the district everything that is required by the board for their approval.
“We give them everything that is required via the lease, and that is the annual financial statement and proof of insurance on this building and everything and an inventory of the stuff that is here,” Martin said.
He stressed that the hospital does not require monthly reports and noted that the latest annual financial statement, which must be audited by an outside firm, will be sent to the district at the end of January.
However, Polston, an accountant by profession, said that an annual statement is not enough. As an illustration, he noted that banks require monthly and quarterly statements so they can make the best decisions based on current information.
The audited financial statements are 120 days old when they are sent to the district, and a lot of things can change in that time, he added.
To another lab employee, Polston asked what would happen if he told her that he didn’t need new lab work because he had it done six months ago. She replied that some things could have changed in that time.
Having made his point, Polston pointed out that $95 million in projects is the most requested in the history of the district and it’s their fiduciary duty to ask questions.
Polston and other district board members noted that they aren’t against the projects and, rather, see the urgency for them.
Dr. Jeremy Curry, a district board member, said he has seen the lab and is very concerned. “I want the same thing as you,” he noted, adding that the district used to get monthly reports but that the hospital stopped giving them in 2019.
The lab employees urged the boards to work together, pointing out that they are overworked and stressed and dealing with breakdowns that are affecting patients. One employee said that when a lab cooler broke down, it took about several workers seven hours to move all the supplies to a cooler in the old cafeteria basement. These disruptions create delays in services and the potential loss of expensive supplies, he said.