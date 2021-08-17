The Yuma City Council on Wednesday is slated to hear two presentations, one regarding the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program from the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police and the other regarding the Tree and Shade Master Plan.
The council will also consider a proposed resolution, an agreement that would provide Crane Elementary School District No. 13 with a Yuma Police Department school resource officer.
Appointments for a hearing officer as well as to the Yuma Area Benefits Consortium Trust Board and Workers Compensation Trust Board are up for consideration.
The consent agenda contains the following items:
• A bid award of $112,594 for the reconstruction of a single-family home under the Neighborhood Services Housing Rehabilitation Program to D’Pair Development of Yuma.
• A $189,287 contract with J2 Engineering & Environmental Design of Phoenix for architectural and engineering services for the East Mesa Community Park project.
• Ratification of a job order up to $185,000 issued to Yuma Valley Contractors for emergency repairs to a waterline in Giss Parkway.
• Two Home Investment Partnerships Program agreements, as outlined in the Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Action Plan, with $250,000 earmarked for the Housing Authority of the City of Yuma for tenant-based rental assistance and $216,429 for Yuma County for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation.
– The allocation of $47,000 in Community Development Block Grants COVID-19 relief funds to Catholic Community Services for Safe House, a domestic violence shelter, for the purchase of materials and supplies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and furniture that is made from material that can be properly sanitized.
To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. It can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.