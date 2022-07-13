The Yuma Police Department and the Yuma County Sheriff’s office are seeking the public’s assistance in solving several cases of arson dating back to last year.
Unknown suspects or suspects set fires to buildings under construction in 2021 and the following is a list of arson cases the YPD is investigating, along with the dates and locations:
- 2021-19985: In the 700 block of 21st Avenue on April 7, 2021. This involved an apartment complex under construction and three of the apartments were destroyed.
- 2021-32857: In the 6500 block of 32nd Lane on June 9, 2021. This involved three residential structures under construction. All three were completely destroyed.
- 2021-34552: In the 200 block of South 2nd Avenue on June 18, 2021. This involved a commercial building under construction. This building frame was completely destroyed.
- 2021-57690: In the 3300 block of South Avenue 8E on October 16, 2021. This involved a residential structure under construction. This structure was completely destroyed.
The YCSO is investigating an arson to three buildings under construction this year:
- 2022-51192: This case was in the 10200 block of South Orion Avenue on June 12. This involved three residential structures under construction. All three were completely destroyed.
The Yuma Southwest Contractors Association has also offered a $10,000 reward and 78-CRIME offers up to a $1,000 reward to any information that leads to an arrest of the suspect(s) in these cases.
Anyone with any information in regard to any of these cases is encouraged to contact Yuma police at 928-783-4421 or the YCSO at 928-783-44278.
Anonymous tips can also be made by calling 78-CRIME at 928-782-7463.
