The Yuma Police Department arrested a suspect reportedly linked to several serious and violent crimes and shootings starting in 2017.
Police Chief Tom Garrity made the announcement at a Thursday press conference.
Jesus Javier Ibarra-Martinez Jr., 24, is facing 42 counts of serious violent felonies in cases involving 16 victims with seven of them shot.
He has been in custody since his arrest in February and is being held on a $1.5 million bond.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office had been seeking Ibarra-Martinez on several felony charges, and he was a person of interest in several 2023 cases being investigated by the Yuma Police Department.
On Feb. 9, the YPD Special Operations Group spotted Ibarra-Martinez and notified the Sheriff’s Office, which arrested and booked him. After he was taken into custody and booked by YCSO, a YPD detective interviewed him in reference to the Yuma cases.
Through “extensive” investigating, police linked Ibarra-Martinez to seven YPD cases between the years of 2017 and 2023.
“I know that there’s been some concern about some violent crimes that have been going on here over the last couple months,” Garrity said. “The Police Department detectives, the officers, have really been working hard to ensure the safety of the citizens of Yuma and making it a better place to live.”
The first case, an attempted homicide, stems from May 28, 2017, when police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of South Magnolia Avenue and West 3rd Street, at around 5 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man struck by gunfire in the back. The victim was transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries and was later flown to Phoenix.
The investigation revealed that a residential structure in the 200 block was also struck by gunfire.
After being linked to this incident, police have now charged Ibarra-Martinez with attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated assault causing serious physical injury and three counts of reckless endangerment.
He was also charged with participating in a criminal street gang.
The second case, another attempted homicide, is from 2022. On Feb. 26, at about 11:45 p.m., police responded to 2nd Street and 5th Avenue in regard to a person being shot. Responding officers located a 31-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later flown to a hospital in Phoenix with life-threatening injuries.
In this case, police have now charged Martinez with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault that resulted in serious physical injuries and two counts of endangerment as a child was in the area.
The third case involves several incidents that occurred on the same night, Jan. 21, 2023. At about 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man approached by two others who reportedly pointed a revolver at him and robbed his wallet and car keys while he was trying to warm up his Ford F-150. The suspects did not take the truck at that time.
Later that morning, at around 4:20 a.m., officers responded to Yuma Regional Medical Center for a report of two men, ages 22 and 35, suffering from gunshot wounds.
The investigation revealed that the two victims were in the 1300 block of West 9th Street when they were reportedly approached by two men who shot them and fled in a passenger car. The victims suffered serious injuries because of the shooting, Garrity said.
A couple of minutes later, at 4:42 a.m., police received a second report of three gunshot victims arriving at YRMC. The victims were an 18-year-old adult and two 17-year-old juveniles.
This investigation revealed that the three victims were traveling in a vehicle on 5th Street and 17th Avenue when two men began to shoot at them. The victims drove away from the area and sought medical attention at YRMC. Two of the victims suffered serious injuries because of the shooting.
Three days later, on Jan. 24 at about 2 a.m., a suspect stole the F-150 involved in the earlier incident from in front of the victim’s residence.
Police later identified Ibarra-Martinez as the person who shot all five individuals and robbed the individual of his wallet and car keys. He was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted armed robbery and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.
Later, after more interviews, he was charged with two counts of knowingly inciting or inducing others to engage in criminal activity.
“And this is gang related,” Garrity noted.
Two more cases occurred on Jan. 28, at about 9:30 p.m., when officers responded to the Food City on West 8th Street regarding a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned that two men had been chased by another two men in a white passenger car. The vehicle’s front passenger reportedly drew a gray firearm and demanded their belongings. The driver of the vehicle allegedly intentionally hit one of the victims on a bike with his car, making him fall.
While the victim only suffered minor injuries, police charged Ibarra-Martinez with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of attempted armed robbery.
The final case occurred on Jan. 29 when police responded to reports of shots fired in the 2200 block of South Walnut Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located multiple casings and a residence damaged by bullets.
While there were no reported injuries from this incident, police arrested two boys, ages 16 and a 17. During the investigation, police reportedly learned that Ibarra-Martinez drove both suspects to the scene. He also purchased the firearm used in the shooting.
For this incident, police charged Ibarra-Martinez with two counts of discharging a firearm at a residential structure, one count of participating in a criminal street gang, two counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and one count involving misconduct with weapons.
All cases are now in the hands of a grand jury.
“We, at the Yuma Police Department, make it our mission to ensure that everyone here has a safe and secure community, and these detectives and the officers working every day, tirelessly, 24 hours a day to ensure that,” Garrity said. “And while sometimes they are reported in the newspapers, it does not mean that that is the end of the investigation. That is only the beginning, and these detectives continue to work months and sometimes years after a case happens to make sure that we have a closure to the victims and to the community.”
Mayor Doug Nicholls, also present at the press conference, thanked the officers and detectives for their work in solving the cases. “Our men and women in the Police Department spend a lot of time putting together a lot of evidence over the years, as you can see in this case, starting back in 2017,” he said.
“I know a lot of times in this day and age we’re looking for immediate, you know, within the hour or half-hour type of TV show turnaround. That’s not reality. The work that the men and women, the YPD, do is the work that really gets done to create a safe community. So I’d like to thank them for all their hard work.”
Nicholls stressed that the investigation continues. “It’s not over for them. They continue to look for leads, and I expect that we’ll have some more good news soon,” he said. “But this is an important case, or a series of cases, that really helped set the tone on the direction of Yuma to get some of these things resolved and return to just all the other great things that happen here and not focus on shootings.”
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about these cases to call 928-373-4700 or 78-CRIME (27463) to remain anonymous. If information leads to an arrest, callers may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
SUMMARY OF CHARGES
Jesus Javier Ibarra-Martinez Jr. is facing a total of 42 charges:
- 2 charges of attempted 1st degree murder
- 3 charges of attempted 2nd degree murder
- 14 charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/dangerous instrument
- 6 charges of aggravated assault with serious physical injury
- 2 charges of discharging a firearm at a residential structure
- 1 charge of armed robbery with a deadly weapon
- 3 charges of attempted armed robbery
- 1 charge of theft of means of transportation
- 5 charges of endangerment
- 2 charges of participating in a criminal street gang
- 2 charges of gang-knowingly inciting or inducing others to engage
- 1 charge of misconduct involving a weapon