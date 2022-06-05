It might seem that there is a shooting every week or that traffic accidents are happening more often.
Not so, says the Yuma Police Department.
Violent crimes and accidents are slightly down or on par with previous years, according to Police Chief Susan Smith and Deputy Chief Lisa Culp.
At the request of the City Council, Smith and Culp on Wednesday addressed rumors of increased crime. Smith talked about the current state of the Police Department and reviewed calls for service, crime statistics, challenges with hiring and recruitment, and accomplishments.
This story focuses on calls for service and crime statistics, with future stories covering the challenges and recommendations.
Smith noted that police calls for service are trending mostly on par, perhaps a little down, for 2022, as indicated by the year-to-date police reports as of last week.
“There’s been some talk that crime stats are up. It does not reflect in the calls for service in our case reports,” Smith said.
Traffic accidents, for example, are down. Officers responded to 3,120 traffic accidents in 2021. So far in 2022, officers have responded to 1,328 traffic accidents.
Of note, traffic stops are down significantly from some previous years. The downward trend has been happening since 2019, when officers conducted 12,958 traffic stops. In 2020, officers made 9,030 traffic stops, followed by 7,934 in 2021. So far in 2022, officers have conducted 3,392 traffic stops.
The downward trend is not because motorists have stopped violating traffic laws. Rather, a shortage of police officers means that they have less proactive time to patrol the roads. The officers on duty are too busy responding to calls for service that “they have less time to be out proactively hunting for crime,” Smith noted.
However, Smith expects the number of traffic calls to increase substantially later in the year. The majority of calls for service are generated when schools are back in session, winter visitors are here and the agriculture industry is in full swing.
“We usually get the majority of accidents towards the latter part of the year,” Smith added.
“Calls for service” are requests for officers that come into the dispatch center. The calls are categorized according to how they are called in. For example, a call might come in as a shooting or stabbing, which is later determined to be fatal. However, the call is not categorized as homicide, which is why the calls for service statistics for 2021 and 2022 show zero homicides.
The true number of homicides appears in the case reports, which indicate eight homicides in 2021 and two so far in 2022. Smith explained that the eight homicides in 2021 included six calls with two double homicides.
“It does show that it’s somewhat on par with the last five years,” Smith said.
Although across the board the statistics show that crime is down, a couple of areas, such as criminal damage, show a slight uptick. But the more serious crimes, such as aggravated assaults and robberies, are pretty much on par.
In a discussion after the presentation, Councilman Mike Shelton asked about traffic calls. “I’ve gotten a lot of chatter and seen some of these personally as I’ve driven, folks who are willingly breaking traffic laws, running red lights, barely avoiding accidents. Do we have sufficient staffing now to deal with those things, or is there something else we can do to decrease those incidents or address them more quickly?”
“We do not have an adequate number of motor officers staffed at this time or officers to be proactive and to go out and conduct traffic stops,” Smith replied, clarifying that “motor officers” refers to officers on motorcycles who patrol the roads.
In response to a question from Councilman Gary Knight, Smith noted that patrol officers, who are in vehicles, are usually responding to calls and cannot make traffic stops, even if they see a blatant violation of a traffic law, especially when they’re on their way to a serious call, such as a report of domestic violence.
Smith and Culp then presented staffing issues and the challenges that the department faces, in particular with hiring and retention. They offered some ideas as to how to attract more officers, such as significant pay increases. This part of the discussion will be covered in follow-up stories.