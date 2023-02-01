Yuma Police Chief Susan Smith retired on Tuesday, closing out what was a groundbreaking career that spanned 30 years with the City of Yuma.
Hired in 1992, Chief Smith started her career as a public safety dispatcher and worked her way up through the ranks of the Yuma Police Department (YPD).
In doing so, Smith became the first female YPD officer to earn the rank of Lieutenant in 2006, its first female Captain in 2009, its first female deputy Chief in 2012 and its first female chief in 2019.
During her tenure as Chief, Smith navigated the police department through a number of challenges and some tumultuous times, including difficulties in hiring and retaining personnel; the COVID-19 pandemic; spikes in illegal immigration and spikes in asylum-related border crossings; reactions to the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers; and various protests.
“Chief Smith, congratulations on your retirement. The years you have dedicated to this community, after dedicating your time in the Marine Corps are an amazing accomplishment,” Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said. “Coming from dispatch and then moving all the way to Chief and being the first female Chief in the City of Yuma, are great accomplishments. It’s been great working with you. Thank you for keeping the community safe and for your dedication and work to the community.”
Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton also praised Chief Smith for her three decades of distinguished service to the community and wished her the best as a civilian.
“You’re a testament that through dedication and hard work you can work your way up from dispatch to becoming the first female Police Chief for the City of Yuma. I want to say ‘thank you” for your dedicated service. You will be missed, but I want to wish you the best and all the luck in the future.”
Some of Chief Smith’s accomplishments including the YPD’s involvement in the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program; expansion of the public safety technician program; implementation of online reporting for the public; pay increases, starting with sworn officers and civilian personnel, then critical staffing assignment pay for dispatchers, then increases for all department employees.
Chief Smith also guided the YPD from antiquated weaponry into modern weapon systems, such as red dot handguns and rifles that include red dot optics and suppressors to protect officer’s hearing.
Since making the purchases, many other area law enforcement agencies have also bought the same red dot weapons and have asked the YPD for assistance in training their personnel.
“I have worked with Susan for over 30 years. Her commitment and concern for the residents of the Yuma community and the personnel of the YPD was demonstrated every day,” said Deputy Chief of Police Lisa Culp. “She is a great friend, co-worker and a true leader. She will be missed. I congratulate her on a job well done and wish her the best on her retirement.”
While Chief led the department, the YPD’s forensic area also became known for its capabilities, including the use of a system that compares bullet casings recovered at crime scenes and a software system that recreates crime scenes.
Additionally, all law enforcement across the county request assistance from the YPD’s various units, including investigations; forensics; traffic; K-9; Special Enforcement Team (SET) and its Special Operations Group.