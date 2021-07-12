SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Tickets will be more likely for motorists who refuse to wait their turn to cross the border into neighboring San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.
San Luis Police Chief Richard Jessup says his officers will double down on citations they already give to motorists who cut in the southbound lines or who go so far as to move traffic signs that regulate the flow of traffic to Mexico.
The problem has become serious enough that the San Luis City Council at a recent work session called not only for police to write more tickets but for the city to install immovable traffic control barriers to prevent cutting.
“At any time up to five officers can be seen (assigned) for traffic control in the line going to Mexico, but if there are additional patrol units available, they can help out,” Jessup said in an interview following the session. “Citations are already being issued, but more will be given out. It’s a difficult problem. There will always be people trying to cheat the system.”
Now that COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are easing, said Jessup, more vehicles may be on the road, including those headed for Mexico. In anticipation, he said, the department is looking to increase the number of its motorcycle officers, who would have more maneuverability in tight areas like car lines.
He said the department is also looking at using officers in plainclothes and unmarked vehicles to monitor border lines.
San Luis Public Works Director Eulogio Vera, attending the same work session, said his department will look at installing immovable barriers between the car lines to prevent motorists from cutting in line.
Backups of cars waiting to enter Mexico used to be a problem only during the agricultural season. That’s no longer the case, Jessup said.
“We have had lines back all the way to the intersection of Walmart (on the city’s north side) in the summer. Now that’s the situation throughout the year, and in the winter lines can be seen back to the (former) Meadowcraft building. We have to look at that. If there are waits of up to three hours to enter the United States (at San Luis) now, there will be waits of three hours into Mexico. That is an issue of concern.”
The police department’s spokesman, Lt. Marco Santana, said a municipal ordinance prohibits cutting in the line to Mexico or moving signs that regulate those lines. He said the department may end up taking a zero tolerance approach in enforcing those regulations.
“We know there are people who work here and live in Mexico, and that they return home sooner, but the regulations need to be followed. Citations are already being issue, and we are going to be more strict with that.”