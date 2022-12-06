Yuma police ended a chase late Saturday night after pursuing the driver of a vehicle suspected of being involved in a shooting when it crossed the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge in California.
The incident began at approximately 11:51 p.m. when officers responded to the 1400 block of South 11th Avenue for a report of shots fired.
According to ofc. Christina Fernandez, the initial investigation revealed that multiple shots were first fired from a dark silver passenger car at a 2004 blue Chevy Tahoe in the 2000 block of East 32nd Street.
The silver passenger car continued to follow and shot at the blue Chevy Tahoe several more times in the 1400 block of South 11th Avenue, causing a motor vehicle accident between the two vehicles, from which the silver passenger car fled.
Officers later located the suspect vehicle in the area of 16th Street and 1st Avenue. A brief vehicle pursuit ensued but after the vehicle crossed the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge in California, officers disengaged. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.