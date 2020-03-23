SAN LUIS, Ariz. — Far from winning the battle against illegal opioids, San Luis police are seeing continuing fentanyl use that slackens only briefly when someone dies of an overdose, police told a recent gathering here.
The number of fentanyl overdose cases since the start of the school year has exceeded 50, police said at the public forum hosted by the San Luis Library.
San Luis police Sgt. Damian Miller and police officers Ernesto Cardenas and Emmanuel Aldama spoke about the department’s efforts to combat the spread of fentanyl among school-age youth, while Pulina Sanchez, a therapist with CPES Novelles in Yuma, offered strategies to parents to help their child avoid drugs.
Miller said the fentanyl overdoses continue to take up a large part of police officers’ time and that the number of those cases tend to drop temporarily in instances of a death of a user, as happened recently to one San Luis youth.
“It’s frightening,” he said. “I have a daughter who’s going to go to high school and that scares me. There have been deaths, and drugs are being taken to and used in the school. We think there’s a (group of users) among youths, and we are investigating that.”
The officers provided statistics from U.S. Customs and Border Protection about fentanyl seizures at the U.S. Port of Entry, beginning with 2017, when 9,217 pills were seized. The number of seizures jumped to 121,377 in 2018, then dropped to 17,494 in 2019.
But the drop in seizures doesn’t mean the battle against opioids is being won, said Aldama, who serves as the police department’s canine handler.
“In no moment are we winning the battle against drugs,” Aldama said. “We can stop (some drugs from coming across the border), but another 20 can get in.”
The forum was attended by numerous parents, and it was to them that Sanchez directed the message to get more involved in the lives of their children.
“At the moment we become parents, we have the responsibility of being there for the children,” she said.
Miller assured parents that police are working to fight drug use in the schools.
“We are doing a lot in the schools. Someone may say we are not handling the cases, but we are doing that,” he said, adding that people “need to understand that it sometimes takes more time because everything is a process.”