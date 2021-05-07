Yuma police have released the name of the bicyclist who was killed early Wednesday morning after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.
He has been identified as 18-year-old Alan Cunningham of Yuma.
According to Yuma Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin, officers responded to the 1900 block of West 32nd Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. for a report of an injury collision.
The initial investigation revealed that an 18-year-old adult male and two 16-year-old male juveniles were riding BMX-style bicycles eastbound on 32nd Street prior to the incident.
Cunningham and one of the juveniles were struck by a vehicle that was also traveling eastbound on 32nd Street.
Both were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where Cunningham was pronounced dead at approximately 2:16 a.m.
The 16-year-old male was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with serious injuries.
The other 16-year-old juvenile was not struck.
The vehicle that struck the bicyclists fled the scene afterward eastbound on 32nd Street.
The vehicle suspected of being involved is believed to be a silver 2011-2013 Chrysler 200, similar to the one pictured in the photograph accompanying this article, and should have front-end damage on the driver’s side.
The driver’s side headlight is also believed to be broken but still operational.
The case is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.