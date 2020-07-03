Yuma police have identified the victim of a homicide whose body was found inside a home Wednesday morning.
Melissa Polino Vasquez, 26, was found at approximately 9:53 a.m. inside a residence in the 100 block of West 25th Street.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, officers were dispatched to the location at that time in reference to a dead person. When officers entered the residence, they found Vasquez’s body.
Franklin said detectives are investigating the case as a murder and no additional details are being released at this time.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call YPD at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.