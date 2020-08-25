The Yuma Police Department on Monday released the name of the man who died Saturday morning in a shooting at the Econo Lodge Motel.
The man has been identified as 21-year-old Luis Delgadillo of Yuma. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 10:48 a.m. officers responded to the 2100 block of South 4th Avenue for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with multiple gunshot wounds. A second male subject, who had been shot once, was also located.
He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said there is no suspect information at this time, and the case is still under investigation.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact the YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
