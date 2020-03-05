If you live in the City of San Luis and you’re planning on heading out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the San Luis police are reminding people not to drink and drive.
San Luis police have announced that it will be conducting DUI Enforcement Details and (STEP) Traffic Enforcement Details as part of the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Weekend.
The details will begin on Saturday, March 14th and last through Tuesday, March 17th, in efforts to detect, stop, and arrest alcohol and drug-impaired drivers and conduct traffic enforcement activities to promote safe and attentive driving.
Funding for these special details is provided through a grant awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. These funds help the San Luis Police Department to increase the number of officers on patrol throughout the city, with the goal of significantly minimizing the number of traffic related incidents.
The San Luis Police Department would like to encourage all residents of the City of San Luis and visiting citizens to be safe and conscious drivers this St. Patrick’s Day Weekend. If you plan to drink alcoholic beverages, please use a designated sober driver.
