Police in Yuma are investigating an attempted homicide that happened early Christmas morning in the 1600 block of West 12th Street.
Lt. Robert Wright said officers responded to the location at approximately 5:37 a.m. in reference to a shots-fired call.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds, who was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Lt. Wright added that officers also found multiple casings and property damage on scene.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.