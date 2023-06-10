Yuma police are zeroing in on more suspects in several high profile crimes in the community that appear to be linked, including a May 7 armed robbery and a double homicide that took place May 13.
The Yuma Police Department, in a press conference held Friday, announced three arrests in the two cases.
“With the forensic evidence that we recovered from May 13, we’ve also been able to link other crimes to a small group of individuals,” Police Chief Tom Garrity said.
“And those crimes are still being investigated, and we do expect more arrests and more case-solving,” he added.
On Thursday, at 9:02 a.m., police took Angel Ochoa, 20, into custody in the 3600 block of West 8th Street and booked him on multiple felonies, including armed robbery and aggravated assault.
That same day, at 3:01 p.m, police arrested Aden Arviso, 19, on the 1500 block of West 9th Street and booked him on multiple felonies, including armed robbery, aggravated assault and burglary.
Arviso was initially a suspect in the double homicide case, facing charges of false reporting and disorderly conduct with a weapon. However, when he appeared in court, he learned that a criminal complaint had not been filed against him because prosecutors from the Yuma County Attorney’s Office had requested additional information.
At this point, those charges have not been refiled. “Not in the homicide, but now for the armed robbery,” Sgt. Lori Franklin said.
Police also arrested another suspect in the double homicide on Thursday. At 4:45 p.m., Abraham Colin, 19, was taken into custody and booked on two counts of first-degree murder.
All three suspects were in custody on Friday. Colin is being held on a $2 million bond, while Ochoa and Arviso are each being held on $200,000 bonds.
More arrests are coming, according to police.
“These investigations are still ongoing, they will be ongoing. Using good forensics techniques, our detectives are working nonstop, using everything that they have. And a lot of these cases are starting to be linked together,” Franklin said.
“So we’re hoping to get updates later on as we can link more crimes that have happened and put them all together,” she added.
Police indicated that the armed robbery took place on Sunday, May 7. At 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred in the 4300 block of West 18th Street.
The investigation revealed that the victim, a 20-year-old male, had made arrangements to sell a firearm to a person known to him.
“He had arranged a private gun sale with a friend of his,” Franklin said.
The buyer, a male, allegedly exited a red SUV and displayed a handgun at the victim. Several other males also allegedly exited the red SUV and a black sedan, displayed handguns and demanded the victim hand over everything. Multiple items were taken, including a rifle and a handgun.
Police said the suspects instructed the victim to turn around and not turn back. They reportedly struck the victim on the head and fled the scene in both vehicles. The victim sustained minor injuries.
About a week later, Arviso reportedly attended the house party that ended in the shooting. On Saturday at 10:54 p.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired. Police said that more than 30 rounds were fired and that the parties involved knew each other. Several weapons were recovered at the scene.
Ande Blackthunder, 20, and Danny Garcia, 19, were killed in the shooting that took place in the 3800 block of South J. Edward Drive.
A total of seven victims, all teenage males, were treated at Yuma Regional Medical Center for gunshot wounds, including two flown to Phoenix who were later reported in stable condition. The other three victims were treated and released from YRMC.
On May 15, detectives served a search warrant at a residence on the 4700 block of West 19th Place, in reference to the shooting. Police reported that additional evidence led to the arrest of Jose Lopez, 18, on two counts of first-degree murder and disorderly conduct with a weapon, and Arviso.
Colin, one of the suspects arrested Thursday, “was with these other people,” Franklin noted.
Police expect more arrests as detectives work through the forensic evidence.
“The individuals that were involved in the party that night, through forensic evidence, we’ve been able to link them to other crimes,” Garrity said.
The police chief thanked the community for the tips and information they have shared. “This type of concern, trust and cooperation that the community has with the Yuma Police Department is what makes Yuma a great place to work, live and play,” Garrity said.
“It is this partnership that will make us, going forward as a community, a safe place,” he added.
Garrity also thanked the officers and detectives “who have put in countless hours to ensure the families of the victims, and especially the Blackthunder and Garcia families, have answers to some of the questions in reference to that night on May 13.
“The members of YPD take all crime seriously and make a concerted effort to make Yuma a safe and secure community,” Garrity added.
As an example, he noted that since the beginning of May, the Yuma Police Department has taken 29 firearms off the street due to criminal actions and other public safety concerns.
“This just shows the dedication that the officers, the public safety technicians and detectives have to make Yuma safe,” he said.
Mayor Doug Nicholls also expressed appreciation to the police force “for all their hard work, their diligence, and making sure they’re not releasing information early, which can be frustrating to the community, but it builds a stronger case so that justice can truly be served for the victims and the families of the victims, and that’s extremely important. And I appreciate the community’s patience as our professionals here in law enforcement in the City of Yuma do their work.”
Nicholls added that he looks forward to a “very successful prosecution to make sure that those that are truly responsible for these recent acts are brought to justice.”
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about these cases to call 928-373-4700 or 78-CRIME (928-782-7463) to remain anonymous. Information that leads to an arrest may result in a $1,000 cash reward.