The Yuma Police Department has notified the community that John Glen Thompson III, 55, is now residing in the area of Redondo Center Drive and 16th Street. Police described him as homeless.
He is a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend.
Thompson is described as 6 feet, 6 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Between July and September 1997, Thompson had sex with a 15-year-old child. On May 5, 1998, Thompson pled guilty to third-degree rape in Pennington County, South Dakota.
Between January 2004 and June 2005, Thompson had sex with an 8-year-old child. On March 12, 2008, Thompson pled guilty to indecent exposure involving a child.
On March 9, 2023, Thompson was arrested in Yuma for failure to register as a sex offender and on May 19, he pled guilty to the charge.
On June 10, Thompson was arrested for failure to carry ID card/sex offender and on July 21, he pled guilty to the charge.
After authorities learned that Thompson was living in the area, as required by state law, the Yuma Police Department reported the information to the community.
The YPD has personal safety and neighborhood watch information and programs available. The department encourages residents with any information regarding a criminal activity to call 928-783-4421, or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
