Police officer in San Luis R.C. contracts COVID-19

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. — The municipal police department here recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19 among its ranks this week.
The unidentified police officer with the Municipal Public Safety Department has been quarantined in his home and is in stable condition, the department said in a news release.
The disclosure came as the city across the border from Yuma County reached and then surpassed another milestone — 100 coronavirus cases among its residents.
The news release said at the time he became infected, the officer had been working 12-hour shifts for the past month and a half as part of the department’s campaign to promote social distancing and enforce a stay-at-home order.
Four other employees of the department, one a police officer and three others employees assigned to the control and communications center, have also been quarantined as a safety measure, because they had had contact with the infected officer.
In recent weeks, police and state officers and the national guard have been patrolling streets in San Luis Rio Colorado in an effort to reduce the number of vehicles and pedestrians traveling around the city. The stay-at-home order allows people to venture outside for what are defined as essential reasons, including grocery shopping.
Throughout Sonora, six state police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, one of whom has since died.
For more than a month, municipal police officers in San Luis Rio Colorado have been wearing gloves and masks. More recently, the police department began taking the temperatures of their employees prior to the start of their shifts.
As of Tuesday, there were a total of 260 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout Sonora, according to the state health ministry. San Luis Rio Colorado accounted for nearly half of the cases, 128. Twelve residents of San Luis Rio Colorado have died from the virus.
The city’s health care sector has likewise been hit hard by COVID-19, with a total of 52 cases being diagnosed among doctors, nurses, paramedics and others.
The state sent a contingent of health care workers to San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., to help manage the virus, and the city’s General Hospital began referring some patients to other medical clinics to make available beds for people suffering from the coronavirus.