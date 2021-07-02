Yuma police have released the name of the driver killed in Sunday’s fatal crash.
The driver has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Jaramillio of Tucson.
According to Yuma police, the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. with officers responding to the 800 block of Giss Parkway for a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries.
The initial investigation revealed that Jaramillo was driving 1999 Chevrolet Blazer southbound on Giss Parkway when his vehicle left the roadway in the 800 block.
The Blazer then struck a light pole and rolled several times, ejecting Jaramillo.
Jaramillo, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision is still under investigation and speed does appear to have been a factor in the crash.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
